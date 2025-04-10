Eneco Energy Announces New Company Secretary

The latest update is out from Eneco Energy ( (SG:R14) ).

Eneco Energy Limited has announced a change in its company secretary position, appointing Ms. Shirley Tan Sey Liy to replace Ms. Tong Shan Helen effective April 11, 2025. The board expressed gratitude to Ms. Tong Shan Helen for her contributions, indicating a smooth transition in the company’s administrative operations.

Eneco Energy Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy solutions and services. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in various energy-related activities.

