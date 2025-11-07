ENECHANGE Ltd. Revises Financial Forecast Upwards Amid Strong Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Enechange Ltd. ( (JP:4169) ) just unveiled an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. has announced an upward revision of its consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, driven by better-than-expected business performance and significant cost reductions at its headquarters. The company’s adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter has almost reached the forecast for the entire fiscal year, prompting a reassessment of revenue projections. This revision reflects the company’s strategic focus on growth investments and adapting to market conditions, such as changes in electricity usage and prices.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4169) stock is a Hold with a Yen317.00 price target.

More about Enechange Ltd.

ENECHANGE Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy management and optimization services. The company is known for its innovative solutions aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing costs for its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 600,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen13.38B



