Enechange Ltd. Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Upward Forecast Revision

Enechange Ltd. ( (JP:4169) ) has issued an announcement.

Enechange Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025, showing a revenue of 2,980 million yen. Despite an increase in revenue compared to the previous period, the company experienced a loss attributable to owners of the parent amounting to 229 million yen. The financial position remains stable with a high equity-to-asset ratio of 66.2%. The company has revised its earnings forecast upwards for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating potential growth and improved financial performance in the future.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4169) stock is a Hold with a Yen317.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Enechange Ltd. stock, see the JP:4169 Stock Forecast page.

More about Enechange Ltd.

Enechange Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy management solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approaches to energy efficiency and management.

Average Trading Volume: 600,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen13.38B

