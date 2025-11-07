ENECHANGE Ltd. Reports Non-operating Expenses for FY25 Q2

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Enechange Ltd. ( (JP:4169) ) just unveiled an update.

ENECHANGE Ltd. announced the recording of non-operating expenses amounting to 205 million JPY for the second quarter of FY25, primarily due to an equity method investment loss in its affiliated companies, Miraiz ENECHANGE Ltd. and Japan Energy Capital 2 L.P. This financial update may impact the company’s financial performance and stakeholder interests, as the total non-operating expenses for the first half of the fiscal year reached 603 million JPY.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4169) stock is a Hold with a Yen317.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Enechange Ltd. stock, see the JP:4169 Stock Forecast page.

More about Enechange Ltd.

ENECHANGE Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing energy management services and solutions. The company is involved in the development and management of energy platforms and technologies, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 600,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen13.38B

For a thorough assessment of 4169 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue