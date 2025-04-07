Endurance RP Announces Loan Capitalization Through New Share Issuance

An update from Endurance RP ( (HK:0575) ) is now available.

Endurance RP has announced a connected transaction involving the issuance of new shares to Galloway under a specific mandate. This transaction involves the capitalization of a loan and accrued interest amounting to approximately US$3.96 million, which will result in Galloway receiving 63,377,163 new shares, representing a significant portion of the company’s share capital. The transaction is subject to approval from the Stock Exchange’s Listing Committee and independent shareholders. An independent board committee and financial adviser have been appointed to assess the fairness and reasonableness of the transaction.

