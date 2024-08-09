ENDRA Life Sciences Shareholders Shape Future at Annual Meeting

ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) just unveiled an update.

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the company made several key decisions that will shape its future. They elected five directors to the board, showing strong support with millions of votes in favor. Additionally, they gave the green light to executive compensation, the issuance of common stock upon warrant exercises, and ratified the appointment of RBSM LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year. Significantly, shareholders approved a charter amendment to expand the authorized share count and voted in favor of a reverse stock split, with the board later setting the ratio at 1-for-50. These moves demonstrate shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic direction and governance.

