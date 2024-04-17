Endeavour Silver Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) has released an update.

Endeavour Silver Corp. announces its Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 28, 2024, in Vancouver, where shareholders will review the audited financial statements, elect directors, and approve auditors and remuneration. The meeting will also address amendments to the Stock Option Plan and Equity-Based Share Unit Plan, and other business matters. Shareholders will receive meeting materials electronically or by request, in line with the company’s efforts to reduce paper use and costs.

