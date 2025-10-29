Endeavour Mining Executes Share Buy-Back to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Endeavour Mining ( (TSE:EDV) ) has issued an update.

Endeavour Mining announced a transaction involving the repurchase of 4,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buy-back program. This move, executed through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, is set to impact the company’s total voting rights, with the number of shares in issue now at 241,358,712. This strategic buy-back aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Endeavour Mining is a leading global gold producer and the largest in West Africa, with operations in Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso. The company holds a robust portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt. As a member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is dedicated to responsible mining and sustainable value creation for its stakeholders.

