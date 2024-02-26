enCore Energy’s Strategic $70M Deal with Boss Energy

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy Corp. has sealed a significant $70 million deal with Boss Energy, selling a 30% stake of its Alta Mesa project for $60 million and welcoming a $10 million investment in enCore shares. This strategic move bolsters enCore’s financial strength, enabling an accelerated expansion of its uranium production across South Texas and the advancement of projects along the Wyoming-South Dakota border and in Wyoming. The partnership with Boss Energy marks a promising phase for enCore, positioning it for substantial growth with two operational uranium plants in the U.S.

