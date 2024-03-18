enCore Energy’s Alta Mesa Drills Yield High-Grade Uranium

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy reports exceptional drilling results from their Alta Mesa Uranium Project in South Texas, with grade thickness values surpassing the economic extraction threshold for in-situ recovery. The company is on track for the scheduled early 2024 resumption of uranium production, with significant progress made on upgrading the Alta Mesa Uranium Central Processing Plant and wellfield development. enCore’s CEO expresses confidence in the project’s potential to exceed uranium estimates previously reported.

