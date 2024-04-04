enCore Energy Updates on Shares and Suspends ATM Program

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy Corp. has announced the issuance of 495,765 common shares under its ATM Program, generating over $2 million in Q1/24, but has now suspended the program, citing sufficient funds, zero debt, and incoming revenue from its uranium production facilities. The company, which champions clean and affordable nuclear energy in the U.S., has commenced production at its South Texas plant and plans to restart another in 2024, while exploring future uranium and other metal extraction projects.

