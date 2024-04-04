enCore Energy Reports Strong Q1/24 Performance

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy Corp., a U.S.-based uranium producer, has released an update on its Q1/24 ATM sales, revealing the issuance of 495,765 common shares and generating gross proceeds of around $2 million. The company has also suspended its ATM Program due to sufficient cash reserves, zero debt, and incoming revenue from its uranium processing operations. With a strong financial position and ongoing projects, enCore Energy emphasizes its role in providing clean, domestic nuclear energy.

