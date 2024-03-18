enCore Energy Reports Record Drill Grades

enCore Energy (TSE:EU) has released an update.

enCore Energy has announced record high-grade drill results at its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in South Texas, indicating potential for economic uranium extraction well above the established cutoff grade. The company is on track with the refurbishments and upgrades of the Alta Mesa Uranium Central Processing Plant, aiming for an early 2024 production restart. Initial production is set to commence with 59 wells, and further drilling is expected to continue enhancing the project’s prospects.

