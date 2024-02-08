Encompass Health Highlights Adjusted Financial Metrics

Encompass Health (EHC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Encompass Health’s latest financial report highlights non-GAAP measures such as adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA, offering investors a clearer view of the company’s operational performance by excluding one-time or non-recurring items. The report emphasizes the importance of these adjusted figures in evaluating the company’s ability to service debt, make capital expenditures, and comply with financial covenants that are critical to its liquidity and creditworthiness. Furthermore, adjusted free cash flow is presented as a key metric for assessing Encompass Health’s capacity to manage debt, invest, and return value to shareholders. The report also contains forward-looking statements about the company’s future financial performance and strategic plans, cautioning investors about the potential discrepancy between projections and actual results.

