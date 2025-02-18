Enagás Fortifies Balance Sheet for Renewable Hydrogen Investment

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Enagas SA ( (ES:ENG) ) has issued an announcement.

In 2024, Enagás SA improved its business risk profile and reduced leverage, strengthening its balance sheet to support future renewable hydrogen investments. The company advanced its Strategic Plan 2022–2030, achieving notable progress in renewable hydrogen development, securing European funding, and enhancing asset rotation by selling its stake in Tallgrass Energy to fund hydrogen projects and reduce debt.

More about Enagas SA

Enagás SA is a leading energy company focused on the development of renewable hydrogen infrastructure and maintaining security of energy supply in Spain and Europe. The company is involved in strategic investments to enhance its position in the energy transition sector.

YTD Price Performance: 4.14%

Average Trading Volume: 91,328

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.18B

