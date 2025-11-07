Enact Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Enact Holdings Inc ( (ACT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enact Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Enact Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a leading U.S. private mortgage insurance provider committed to helping individuals achieve homeownership through its expertise in underwriting and risk management.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Enact Holdings announced a GAAP net income of $163 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, and a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share. The company highlighted its strong financial performance amidst an evolving housing market, maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management and expense control.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an adjusted operating income of $166 million, a 2% year-over-year increase in primary insurance in-force to $272 billion, and a return on equity of 12.4%. The company also reported a persistency rate of 83% and net premiums earned of $245 million, despite a slight increase in losses incurred to $36 million, resulting in a loss ratio of 15%.

Enact Holdings also announced strategic moves such as a new $435 million revolving credit facility and a quota share reinsurance transaction to cede 34% of expected new insurance written for the 2027 book year. Additionally, the company repurchased approximately 2.8 million shares, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Looking ahead, Enact Holdings remains optimistic about its financial flexibility and balance sheet strength, with plans to return approximately $500 million in capital for the full year 2025. The company is well-positioned to navigate the housing market’s challenges and continue supporting homeownership responsibly.

