Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Limited has announced a new securities issue consisting of options and ordinary shares, with options exercisable at $0.10 each and expiring three years from the date of issue. A total of 75,140,000 new securities are proposed to be issued, including 48,760,000 ordinary fully paid shares, with the proposed issue date set for May 7, 2024.

For further insights into AU:EMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.