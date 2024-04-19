Emyria Limited Announces Trading Halt Pending Capital Raise

Emyria Ltd (AU:EMD) has released an update.

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) has announced a trading halt on its securities, effective immediately, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement regarding a capital raising initiative. The halt will be in place until either the announcement is made public or trading resumes on Tuesday, 23 April 2024. The company has confirmed that there are no known reasons that would prevent the halt from being granted.

For further insights into AU:EMD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.