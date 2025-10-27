Emyria Expands Insurer-Funded Mental Health Programs Nationwide

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Emyria Ltd ( (AU:EMD) ) has shared an announcement.

Emyria Limited has reported significant growth in revenue and operational expansion in its quarterly activity report for September 2025. The company has expanded its agreement with Medibank to include insurer-funded access to its mental health treatment programs for PTSD and TRD in both Perth and Brisbane. This expansion marks the first national rollout of insured mental health treatment programs in Australia, demonstrating strong insurer confidence in Emyria’s care model. The company has also increased its workforce and treatment capacity to support growing demand, with plans to commence patient dosing in Brisbane by late Q4 2025. Emyria’s strategic partnerships and scalable model position it as a leader in evidence-based mental health care, with ongoing commercial momentum and broader national rollout plans.

More about Emyria Ltd

Emyria Limited is a leader in delivering evidence-based mental health treatments, focusing on psychiatrist-led programs for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD). The company is known for its scalable care models and partnerships with insurers to provide access to specialized mental health services.

Average Trading Volume: 4,311,747

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$42.73M

For a thorough assessment of EMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue