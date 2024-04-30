Emu NL Unveils Promising Copper Prospect

Emu NL (AU:EMU) has released an update.

Emu NL invites shareholders and interested parties to an engaging Investor Webinar on May 2, 2024, where CEO Doug Grewar will unveil the promising potential of a mineral-rich copper system at the Fiery Creek prospect, as suggested by Independent Geologist Nigel Maund’s assessment. The webinar will also cover EMU’s exploration plans for 2024 and offer a chance for attendees to ask questions about the exciting new findings.

