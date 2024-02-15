Employers Holdings Inc Expands Board, Welcomes New Director

Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) has released an update.

Employers Holdings, Inc. (EHI) has appointed Steven P. Sorenson, a seasoned executive with extensive leadership experience at Allstate Corporation, to its Board of Directors, expanding the board to 10 members. Sorenson, who also contributes to nonprofit boards, will join the Human Capital Management and Compensation Committee as well as the Risk Management, Technology and Innovation Committee of EHI. He will receive the standard compensation package for non-employee directors, with additional RSU grants to be considered. In other board news, Prasanna G. Dhoré will conclude his tenure after the 2024 Annual Meeting, departing amicably without disagreements with EHI’s operations or policies.

