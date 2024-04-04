Empire State Realty Trust Negotiates Stamford Property Foreclosure

Empire State Realty OP Series 250 (FISK) has shared an update.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has announced a deal to transfer its Stamford, Connecticut property to the mortgage lender through a consensual foreclosure, aiming to clear a $176 million debt off its books by July 2027. This strategic financial move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline its balance sheet over the coming months and is not intended for incorporation into any legal filings or registration statements.

