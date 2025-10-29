Empire State Realty Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Empire State Realty Trust reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $0.05 per share and core funds from operations of $0.23 per share. The company experienced a slight year-over-year decrease in same-store property cash net operating income due to increased real estate taxes and operating expenses, though these were partially offset by higher tenant reimbursements. Notably, the Manhattan office occupancy increased to 90.3%, and the company signed significant commercial leases, including a 19,883 square foot renewal and expansion with Jencap Group. The Empire State Building Observatory generated $26.5 million in NOI, and the company announced a $175 million issuance of senior unsecured notes. Empire State Realty Trust also achieved the highest GRESB 5 Star Rating for the sixth consecutive year.

Empire State Realty’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance with robust revenue growth and cash flow management. However, high leverage and a high P/E ratio pose risks. The technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, while the earnings call highlights both achievements and challenges, leading to a balanced outlook.

More about Empire State Realty

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized office, retail, and multifamily assets. Its flagship property, the Empire State Building, is renowned for its iconic Observatory, which has been recognized as the top attraction in New York City. The company is also a leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality.

