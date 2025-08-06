Empery Digital Acquires More Bitcoin, Launches Dashboard

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Empery Digital ( (EMPD) ) has shared an update.

On August 6, 2025, Empery Digital Inc. announced the acquisition of an additional 87.62 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 4,000 BTC, valued at approximately $470 million. The company also launched EmperyDigital.com, a dashboard providing real-time updates on its bitcoin holdings and valuation metrics, enhancing transparency and compliance with corporate disclosure principles.

Spark’s Take on EMPD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EMPD is a Neutral.

Empery Digital’s stock score is primarily influenced by financial challenges, with negative profitability and high leverage being significant concerns. Technical analysis shows mixed signals, while the company’s strategic move in cryptocurrency offers potential upside. Valuation remains a weak point due to negative earnings and no dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on EMPD stock, click here.

More about Empery Digital

Empery Digital Inc., formerly known as Volcon, operates in the blockchain industry with a focus on bitcoin treasury strategy. The company aims to become a leading, low-cost, capital-efficient, globally trusted aggregator of bitcoin. Additionally, Empery Digital has roots in the electric power sports sector, offering sustainable electric vehicles under the brand name Empery Mobility, which are designed for the outdoor community.

Average Trading Volume: 616,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $462.4M

See more insights into EMPD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

