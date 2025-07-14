Emperador Inc. Updates Top 100 Stockholders List

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ) is now available.

Emperador Inc. has released its list of the top 100 stockholders as of June 30, 2025, detailing the distribution of common shares. The company reported a total of 16,242,391,176 issued common shares, with 505,919,938 held as treasury shares. Notably, there have been changes in the number of lodged common shares and certificated common shares since the previous submission, reflecting adjustments in shareholder distribution.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:EMI) stock is a Sell with a S$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Emperador Inc. stock, see the SG:EMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Emperador Inc.

Emperador Inc. operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages, including brandy and whisky. The company has a significant market presence and is known for its wide range of products catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 3,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$5.38B

