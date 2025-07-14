Emperador Inc. Reports Strong Shareholding Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ) has issued an update.

Emperador Inc. has released a current report under the Securities Regulation Code, indicating the company’s ongoing compliance with regulatory requirements. The report highlights the company’s substantial number of common shares and treasury shares, reflecting its robust financial standing and potential for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:EMI) stock is a Sell with a S$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Emperador Inc. stock, see the SG:EMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Emperador Inc.

Emperador Inc. is a company based in the Philippines, primarily involved in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of spirits and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$5.38B

See more data about EMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue