Emperador Inc. Releases Public Ownership Report for June 2025

An update from Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ) is now available.

Emperador Inc. has released its Public Ownership Report, detailing the number of issued and outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2025. The report indicates a total of 16,242,391,176 issued common shares, with 505,919,938 held as treasury shares, resulting in 15,736,471,238 outstanding shares. The report also lists the shareholdings of the company’s directors, all of whom hold negligible shares, highlighting a broad public ownership structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:EMI) stock is a Sell with a S$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Emperador Inc. stock, see the SG:EMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Emperador Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,127

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$5.38B

