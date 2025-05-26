Emperador Inc. Releases Public Ownership Report

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ) has provided an announcement.

Emperador Inc. has released its Public Ownership Report, detailing the number of issued and outstanding common shares. The report indicates that the company maintains a significant number of outstanding shares, which reflects its stable position in the market. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with the amended rule on minimum public ownership, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Emperador Inc.

Emperador Inc. operates in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The company is known for its wide range of spirits and wines, catering to both domestic and international markets.

