Emperador Inc. Reduces Stock Transaction Tax for SGX-ST Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Emperador Inc. ( (SG:EMI) ).

Emperador Inc. has announced a reduction in the stock transaction tax (STT) for its shares traded on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) from 0.6% to 0.1%. This tax is collected by Singapore brokers and remitted to the Philippines Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) through BDO Securities Corporation, which acts as the receiving and remitting agent. Several Singapore brokers have been onboarded with BDO to facilitate this process, ensuring compliance with the applicable regulations. This change is part of the company’s efforts to streamline tax collection and improve trading efficiency for its shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:EMI) stock is a Sell with a S$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Emperador Inc. stock, see the SG:EMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Emperador Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 3,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$5.51B

For a thorough assessment of EMI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue