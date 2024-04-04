EML Payments Welcomes New Director Murphy

EML Payments Ltd. (AU:EML) has released an update.

EML Payments Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Kevin Murphy as a director on April 3, 2024. Upon his appointment, Mr. Murphy holds 104,167 unlisted rights and 132,979 unlisted performance rights in the company, but no direct fully paid ordinary shares. There are no interests in securities where Mr. Murphy is not the registered holder, nor any interests in contracts to disclose.

