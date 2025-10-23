eMetals Limited Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from eMetals Limited ( (AU:EMT) ).

eMetals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting either in person or by proxy, with options for electronic voting and communication. This meeting is a key event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s management and discuss future directions, reflecting eMetals’ commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

eMetals Limited is a company operating in the metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker EMT.

