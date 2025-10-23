eMetals Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

eMetals Limited ( (AU:EMT) ) has provided an update.

eMetals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 24, 2025. The agenda includes reviewing the company’s financial statements, considering the adoption of the remuneration report, re-electing Mr. Gary Lyons as a director, and approving a mandate to issue up to 10% of the company’s equity securities. These resolutions are significant as they involve key governance and financial decisions that could impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

