Emerson Electric Shareholders Elect Directors, Approve Incentives

At the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, four director nominees were elected, with Mark A. Blinn and Leticia Gonçalves Lourenço receiving the most support. Shareholders approved the executive compensation and the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, while the amendment to declassify the Board of Directors and the implementation of a simple majority vote requirement did not receive sufficient votes for approval. KPMG LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for fiscal 2024.

