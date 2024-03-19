Emerita Resources Welcomes New Metallurgy Director

Emerita Resources (TSE:EMO) has released an update.

Emerita Resources Corp. has strengthened its Spanish management team with the appointment of Jorge A. Blanco Avilés as Director of Metallurgy. With over 25 years of experience, including a significant role at First Quantum’s Cobre Las Cruces operation, Blanco is renowned for enhancing copper recovery and developing innovative metallurgical processes. CEO David Gower expressed confidence in Blanco’s ability to drive financial returns and negotiate offtake contracts for Emerita’s future operations.

