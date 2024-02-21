Emergent Biosolutions Welcomes Joseph Papa as New CEO

Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) has released an update.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has appointed industry veteran Joseph C. Papa as its new President and CEO, effective immediately. With over 35 years of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, including leadership roles at Bausch and Lomb, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo, and Cardinal Health, Papa takes over from interim CEO Haywood Miller. His compensation package includes a $1 million base salary with the potential for substantial bonuses and stock options, and he’s also been appointed as a Class II director on the company’s board. Papa’s arrival is part of a strategic leadership transition for the company, aiming to leverage his extensive experience to drive future growth.

