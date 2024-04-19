Emerald Resources Strengthens Bullseye Takeover

Emerald Resources NL (AU:EMR) has released an update.

Emerald Resources NL has solidified its acquisition campaign by confirming that after recent acceptances of their offer, they now hold an 81.77% equity position in Bullseye Mining Limited, with 76.73% being irrevocable. The company has declared their offer as final and urges remaining Bullseye shareholders to accept without delay, promising issuance of Emerald shares within 10 business days post-acceptance. Additionally, Emerald has announced significant exploration results, further bolstering the attractiveness of the offer to Bullseye shareholders.

