Emerald Resources Reports Steady Gold Production and Resource Growth

Emerald Resources NL ( (AU:EMR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Emerald Resources NL reported its September 2025 quarterly results, highlighting a steady gold production of 22.0Koz from the Okvau Gold Mine in Cambodia, with sales at an average price of US$3,486/oz. The company maintained its production and cost guidance for the fiscal year 2026, despite a slight decrease in production. The Dingo Range Gold Project in Australia saw significant resource growth, with a 35% increase in its mineral resource estimate. The Memot Gold Project in Cambodia also received in-principle approval for its mining license, marking a significant step towards project development. These developments underscore Emerald’s strategic focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its operational capabilities.

More about Emerald Resources NL

Emerald Resources NL operates in the gold mining industry, focusing on exploration and production. The company is primarily engaged in developing gold projects in Cambodia and Australia, with significant assets including the Okvau Gold Mine and the Dingo Range Gold Project. Emerald Resources is committed to sustainable practices, aiming for carbon-neutral operations and engaging with local communities and stakeholders.

