Emeco’s Credit Rating Affirmed as Ba3 with Stable Outlook by Moody’s

Emeco Holdings Limited ( (AU:EHL) ) has issued an update.

Emeco Holdings Limited announced that Moody’s Investors Service has maintained its Ba3 corporate family rating with a stable outlook, reflecting Emeco’s strong market position in the Australian mining equipment rental sector and the growing contribution of its capital-light maintenance business. The stable credit rating, coupled with an improved interest rate environment, supports Emeco’s ongoing debt refinancing efforts, expected to be completed in the first half of 2026. The company’s conservative financial profile, robust operational performance, and established lender relationships are expected to mitigate refinancing risks, although timely execution is critical to avoid potential negative impacts on the rating.

Emeco Holdings Limited is an ASX-listed company that provides open cut and underground mining equipment, maintenance, and project support solutions and services. The company offers safe, reliable, and maintained equipment rental solutions, along with onsite infrastructure, repair and maintenance services, component and machine rebuild services, and operator, technical, and engineering solutions to the mining industry.

