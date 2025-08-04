Embracing Future Holdings Secures SGX Approval for New Share Listings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Biolidics Ltd. ( (SG:8YY) ) has shared an update.

Embracing Future Holdings Limited has received approval from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for the listing and quotation of various new shares, including Yuan Sign-On Shares and ECA Shares, on the Catalist board. This development is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and market presence, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

More about Biolidics Ltd.

Embracing Future Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biolidics Limited, is a company incorporated in Singapore. It operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on innovative solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,381,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$38.89M

Learn more about 8YY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue