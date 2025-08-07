Embracer Group to Present Q1 Financial Report for 2025/26

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Embracer Group AB ( ($SE:EMBRAC.B) ) is now available.

Embracer Group AB has announced an upcoming presentation of its Q1 financial report for the fiscal year 2025/26, scheduled for August 14, 2025. The presentation, led by CEO Phil Rogers and CFO Müge Bouillon, will be available via audio webcast and conference call, allowing stakeholders to engage with the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Embracer Group AB

Embracer Group is a global conglomerate specializing in PC, console, and mobile games, as well as related media. With a portfolio of over 450 franchises, the company operates through several subsidiaries including THQ Nordic, PLAION, and Crystal Dynamics – Eidos, among others. Headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group employs over 7,000 individuals across nearly 30 countries and is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

