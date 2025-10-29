Embotelladora Andina S.A. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Expands Operations in Brazil

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

In the third quarter of 2025, Embotelladora Andina S.A. reported significant financial growth, with consolidated net sales increasing by 10.1% to CLP 800,361 million and operating income rising by 17% compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company’s adjusted EBITDA grew by 16.1%, reaching CLP 133,130 million, driven by strong performance across its operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Paraguay. The introduction of a new multi-category production line in Brazil, capable of producing both beer and non-alcoholic beverages, marks a strategic expansion for the company, potentially enhancing its market position and offering diversification benefits.

The most recent analyst rating on ($AKO.A) stock is a Buy with a $20.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Embotelladora Andina SA stock, see the AKO.A Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AKO.A is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 73 reflects Embotelladora Andina SA’s strong financial performance and reasonable valuation. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend, with no significant momentum. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

Embotelladora Andina S.A., also known as Andina Bottling Company, Inc., is a prominent player in the beverage industry, primarily focusing on bottling and distributing a variety of beverages, including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. The company operates in several South American countries, including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay, and has recently expanded its operations to include a multi-category production line in Brazil.

Average Trading Volume: 1,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.77B

