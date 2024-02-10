Embecta Shareholders Approve Directors and Compensation Plans

Embecta Corporation (EMBC) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the submission of matters to a vote of security holders.

At embecta Corp.’s 2024 Annual Meeting, shareholders elected all Class II director nominees for a two-year term, ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year, and approved both the executive compensation and an amendment to the Equity-Based Compensation Plan. The election of directors, ratification of the accounting firm, and approval of executive pay and the compensation plan amendment were all passed with significant majority votes, indicating strong stockholder support for the company’s proposed actions and leadership.

