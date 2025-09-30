Embassy Developments Closes Trading Window Ahead of Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Equinox India Developments Ltd ( (IN:EMBDL) ) has shared an update.

Embassy Developments Limited has announced the closure of its trading window in compliance with SEBI regulations to prevent insider trading. This closure will remain in effect until 48 hours after the announcement of the company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The decision underscores the company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency, potentially impacting stakeholders by temporarily restricting trading activities.

Embassy Developments Limited, formerly known as Equinox India Developments Limited and Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, operates in the real estate industry. The company is involved in the development and management of commercial and residential properties, with a focus on the Indian market.

