EM Systems Co. Revises Financial and Dividend Forecasts for 2025

EM Systems Co ( (JP:4820) ) has issued an update.

EM Systems Co., Ltd. has revised its financial and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, due to better-than-expected performance in healthcare DX initiatives, including electronic prescriptions and online eligibility verification systems. The company anticipates increased earnings and has adjusted its dividend forecast to reflect higher shareholder returns, with an annual dividend now projected at 39 yen per share.

More about EM Systems Co

EM Systems Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare technology industry, focusing on healthcare digital transformation (DX) and innovation. The company provides solutions such as online eligibility verification systems and electronic prescriptions, aiming to enhance the quality of medical care.

YTD Price Performance: 1.06%

Average Trading Volume: 75,739

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen51.86B

