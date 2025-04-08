tiprankstipranks
Eltek Ltd. Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

Story Highlights
Eltek Ltd. Files 2024 Annual Report with SEC

An update from Eltek ( (ELTK) ) is now available.

On April 8, 2025, Eltek Ltd. announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This report includes audited consolidated financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, and is available on the company’s website. This filing underscores Eltek’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially strengthening its position in the global PCB market and reassuring stakeholders of its financial health.

Spark’s Take on ELTK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ELTK is a Neutral.

Eltek’s overall score reflects solid financial performance but is tempered by technical weaknesses and operational challenges highlighted in the earnings call. While the valuation is favorable, the revenue decline, negative Free Cash Flow, and bearish technical indicators warrant a cautious approach.

To see Spark’s full report on ELTK stock, click here.

More about Eltek

Eltek Ltd. is a global manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced solutions in the field of printed circuit boards (PCBs). As a leading Israeli company in this industry, Eltek specializes in the production of complex, high-quality PCBs, including HDI, multilayered, and flex-rigid boards for high-end markets. The company is ITAR compliant and holds AS-9100 and NADCAP Electronics certifications, serving clients in the defense, aerospace, and medical sectors across Israel, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Established in 1970, Eltek’s headquarters, R&D, production, and marketing center are located in Israel, with operations extending through a subsidiary in North America and agents in Europe, India, South Africa, and South America.

YTD Price Performance: -26.76%

Average Trading Volume: 15,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $55.19M

See more insights into ELTK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

