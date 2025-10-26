Elsight Ltd. Achieves Record Q3 2025 Revenue and Profitability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Elsight Ltd. ( (AU:ELS) ) has provided an update.

Elsight Ltd. has reported a record-breaking Q3 2025, achieving its highest-ever quarterly revenue of approximately US $8.7 million, marking a significant 1,804% year-on-year increase. The company has reached profitability for the first time in its history, driven by strong growth in both defense and commercial segments, and strategic investments in sales and marketing. Inclusion in key ASX indices has increased its visibility among investors, supporting its growth strategy. The company’s recurring revenue streams have also strengthened, contributing to financial stability and future performance.

Elsight Ltd. is a company specializing in carrier-agnostic, multi-path connectivity solutions, primarily serving the defense and commercial markets. The company focuses on uncrewed systems and commercial drone integration, leveraging industry trends such as surging defense budgets and regulatory changes to expand its market presence.

