Ellomay Capital Files Annual 2023 Financial Report

Ellomay Capital Ltd Ordinary Sh (IL:ELLO) has released an update.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., a company specializing in renewable energy and power projects across Europe, Israel, and the USA, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2023. The report, detailing the company’s investments and operations, is accessible on Ellomay’s website, with hard copies available upon request for shareholders. The company has a diverse portfolio, including photovoltaic power plants, private power plant interests, anaerobic digestion plants, and multiple ‘ready to build’ projects.

