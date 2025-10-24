Elkem ASA Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elkem ASA ( (ELKEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Elkem ASA presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Elkem ASA is a Norwegian company operating in the materials sector, primarily focusing on the production of silicon-based products, carbon solutions, and silicones. The company is known for its integrated value chain from quartz to specialty silicones.

In the third quarter of 2025, Elkem ASA reported a total operating income of NOK 7,523 million, which represents a 7% decline compared to the same period last year. The company’s EBITDA stood at NOK 829 million, down 33% from the previous year, reflecting challenging market conditions and low sales prices.

Key financial highlights include a strategic review of the Silicones division, which has been classified as discontinued operations and is expected to be sold in the first half of 2026. The Silicon Products division faced low demand and prices, impacting its performance, while Carbon Solutions maintained strong margins despite weak demand. The Silicones division showed improved results due to cost efficiencies and market positioning.

Looking forward, Elkem ASA’s management remains focused on streamlining operations and reallocating capital to foster growth in its core divisions. The company anticipates potential impacts from trade regulations and protective measures in the EU and US, which could influence market conditions in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue