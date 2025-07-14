Elixirr Reports Record Revenue Growth in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Elixirr International Plc ( (GB:ELIX) ).

Elixirr International plc reported a strong trading update for the first half of 2025, with record revenue growth in both Q1 and Q2, marking a 35% total increase and a 17% organic growth compared to the previous year. The company maintains consistent profitability margins and anticipates meeting market expectations for the full year 2025, reflecting its successful transition to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and continued confidence in its growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ELIX) stock is a Buy with a £850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Elixirr International Plc stock, see the GB:ELIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ELIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ELIX is a Outperform.

Elixirr International Plc benefits from strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, such as moving to a more prominent stock market, which enhances growth prospects and investor confidence. However, technical analysis shows mixed signals, and valuation metrics require careful interpretation, particularly given the unusual dividend yield figure.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ELIX stock, click here.

More about Elixirr International Plc

Elixirr International plc is a global consulting firm known for its innovative approach and collaboration with clients across various industries. Founded in 2009, it aims to challenge traditional consultancy models by focusing on outcomes rather than methodologies. The company has expanded its capabilities and market reach through the acquisition of seven boutique firms and was listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 164,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £341.3M

For detailed information about ELIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue