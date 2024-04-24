Elixirr International Grants Director Share Options

Elixirr International Plc (GB:ELIX) has released an update.

Elixirr International Plc, a global award-winning challenger consultancy, has granted share options to its directors for a total of 291,952 ordinary shares, which equates to about 0.62% of the company’s issued share capital. The options, with an exercise price set at the closing mid-market share price as of April 22, 2024, will vest over a five-year period. This strategic move aligns key executive interests with those of shareholders and is part of the company’s long-term incentive plan.

